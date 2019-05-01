Youth in focus at Wem

The meeting will be held on May 9 at 7pm in the Roden Suite of Edinburgh House in the town.

Young people's services in Wem are top of the agenda with members of the community being urged to go along and hear about projects being set up to support those in need and how individuals can get involved.

There will be a presentation from Janice Horton, Service Manager, The Children’s Society on the work of the BEAM Shropshire project. It works in local communities by running drop-in sessions which provide advice, signposting and support relating to mental and emotional wellbeing to young people under 25.

There will also be presentations from Wem's Dramatic and Operatic Society and the town's scouts, youth club and Army cadets.