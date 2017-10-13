Wem and Ludlow water pipes upgrade to cost £8 million

Severn Trent Water wants to replace 50k of pipe around Ludlow and Wem after several bursts earlier this year.

They are now inviting people living in the areas to a drop-in session to find out more details about the plans.

Gareth Mead, from Severn Trent, said: “We know we’ve had some burst pipes in the Ludlow and Wem area this year and that’s why we’ve taken the decision to replace some of the older sections of the network with brand new pipes.

“This will give people a more reliable water supply that’s always there when they need it, and, as we’re getting closer to starting our work, we’re keen to meet with local people to discuss our plans and work with them to minimise any disruption.”

The community drop-in session will take place at Ditton Priors Village Hall between 4pm and 7pm on October 18.

The first section of work will begin on November 6 on Bent Lane near Ditton Priors, working from the Severn Trent booster station towards the junction of Hillside.

Engineers will then work along Hillside towards Bank House and Sycamore Lane. The work should take around eight weeks to complete.

Gareth continues: “We know that some people may be concerned the work will cause disruption and that’s why we want to meet with as many people as possible to explain the plans.

“To keep the engineers safe while they work we’ll have some road restrictions and fully signposted diversions will be in place as and when they’re needed.

“Our contractors from Amey will work with local people to limit the impact on daily life and we’ll get the work completed as quickly as possible.”

The scheme forms part of Severn Trent’s major infrastructure investment, which will see the equivalent of £1,400 invested for every home and business it serves between 2015 and 2020.

For more information and updates about the work visit stw.works