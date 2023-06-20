Notification Settings

Shropshire village prepares to host its 100th fete this weekend

By Richard WilliamsMarket Drayton

A small Shropshire village is to hold its annual fete this weekend, which will be the 100th put on by the community.

The horse show at Wistanswick Fete
The Wistanswick fete has been taking part in the village near Market Drayton since 1920, but for two years they could not put on the event due to Covid.

Saturday's event on June 24 will be the 100th held in the village.

Richard Wright, resident of Wistanswick, said: "It started in 1920. Wistanswick just after the war - we had a village hall built then too that was a former first military hut and we still use as our community hall.

"The community started the fete as a summer event when the war ended, then it gradually evolved with a horse show and then the stalls, until it became what it is today."

He said the fete takes place on 'fete field' opposite the community hall and visitors can expect a dog show, horse show, flowers and produce shows, stalls and sideshows, refreshments, games for the kids, a barbecue as well as beer and Pimms.

The horse show starts at 9.30am but the rest of the fete begins at around noon.

All money raised goes to support the community hall and other village projects.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

