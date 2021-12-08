Shropshire soldier taking on virtual marathon challenge for Prostate Cancer UK

Ready to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK, Johnny Bradley a soldier in 1 Royal Irish

This January, Johnny Bradley, blogger and music promoter at Mods Of Your Generation has decided to go the extra mile – or 26 – and take part in Prostate Cancer UK’s successful virtual running challenge, 'Run the Month: Marathon Edition', to raise money for the leading men’s health charity and awareness of the disease.

The 31 year-old is hoping to raise £500 by hitting 26 miles in January and helping to beat prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer in men.

Johnny is a soldier in 1 Royal Irish, based at Tern Hill, near Market Drayton.

Johnny was inspired to take part in the event for Prostate Cancer UK after raising money for other charities such as Teenage Cancer Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support by organising virtual fundraisers and live music events.

Recently he competed in an Ultra White Collar Boxing match up in Telford, raising £1,440 for Cancer Research UK.

Johnny said: “I have decided to take on 'Run the Month: Marathon Edition' for Prostate Cancer UK because I’m trying to raise awareness, break the stigma around men not getting checked out and I want to help raise money for vital research into treatments.

“I am really looking forward to challenging myself this January and I’m delighted to be raising awareness and much needed money to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.”

The money raised from the challenge will fund vital research into life-saving treatments for prostate cancer and provide practical support to men and their families affected by the disease.

Johnny will also be joining a team of fundraisers who have raised a remarkable £8.2 million through the charity’s series of virtual events that include running, cycling and walking.

Run the Month has raised almost £4m since October 2020, with a tireless team of almost 19,000 runners covering around half a million miles.

Nicola Tallett, head of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud that Johnny Bradley has joined our team of remarkable runners in taking on Run the Month: Marathon Edition and raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“The Run the Month: Marathon Edition runners, including Johnny, have well and truly shown how families, friends and communities can work together, locally and across the UK to help save lives.

“We thank Johnny Bradley and everyone who is taking part in Run the Month: Marathon Edition – and all of our fundraisers – for their support.”