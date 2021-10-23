Shropshire soldier swapping barracks for the boxing ring for charity match

Ready to step into the ring, to take part in a charity boxing match raising money for Cancer Research UK, Johnny Bradley a soldier in 1 Royal Irish

Johnny Bradley, who runs the organisation Mods Of Your Generation which was set up to promote Mod Culture in 2015, is set to take part in a boxing match in November to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

This is the culmination of years of fundraising for worthwhile causes through social media and live music events that Johnny has organised over the years.

Johnny is a soldier in 1 Royal Irish based in Tern Hill, near Market Drayton. He will be participating in a boxing event on Saturday, November 20, to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Ready to step into the ring, to take part in a charity boxing match raising money for Cancer Research UK, Johnny Bradley a soldier in 1 Royal Irish

Johnny said: “I’m passionate about raising money for worthwhile causes and I’m ready to take on the challenge because people dealing with the effects of cancer have to deal with much worse.

"Cancer is relentless and I’m willing to do what it takes to support the charity and their research."

The match is being organised by Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWBC), and Johnny is currently undertaking a gruelling eight week training and fitness programme to help him build up strength and skill before he steps into the ring.

The event will take place at The Telford Centre Hotel. UWCB host these events in over 100 cities across the UK and have now raised over £20 Million for Cancer Research UK.

Johnny added: "I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far especially the clubs and organisations that have sponsored me by donating a minimum of £50.

Ready to step into the ring, to take part in a charity boxing match raising money for Cancer Research UK, Johnny Bradley a soldier in 1 Royal Irish

"They will have their logo worn on my boxing gear during the fight and they will be called out alongside my name on the night.

"They include: The Glory Boy Mod Radio Show, 6Towns Radio in Stoke-On-Trent; The Last Act of Defiance Scooter Club in Crawley; Caretaker Studios in Aldershot; and Mods Of Your Generation."

To donate to Johnny’s JustGiving fundraiser page, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/johnny-bradley.