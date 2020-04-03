Plans to build five-star glamping huts near Tern Hill refused

David and Samantha Brettell had applied for permission to build three huts in a field next to Well House Farm at Marchamley.

Planners at Shropshire Council refused permission this week, with officers saying the location is unsuitable because it "lies in the open countryside; is not located within a recognised, named settlement and is not linked to other existing development and tourism activity at the site".

An officer's report said: "To permit the proposal would introduce inappropriate and unjustified new tourism development into the local landscape, unnecessarily and harmfully impacting on the current open grassland character and appearance of the site and that of the surrounding countryside and local rural landscape."

The Brettells had also intended to build parking spaces for six cars to support the huts.