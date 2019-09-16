Shropshire chef in bid to increase beef and lamb carcase usage

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board has released a series of videos - Off the Block - to inspire home cooks, chefs and food services professionals to use more quality beef and lamb, maximising the whole carcase.

Serving dishes to guests blind – without seeing the ingredients first – James’ menu has included bone marrow ice-cream, using ingredients like pineapple weed and wild garlic flowers to accompany his use of beef and lamb at his Wild Shropshire restaurant, Tern Hill.

James said: “We’re all creatures of habit, we go to the same restaurants, order the same bottle of wine and the same couple of dishes. I set out to excite my guests with the quality and provenance of the raw ingredients I use and I’d like to help other chefs to do the same.

“Using a blind menu gives me the opportunity to use an array of seasonal ingredients – those cuts, bones and pieces that wouldn’t immediately say choose me, but taste amazing. With innovation and confidence, we can get people eating more of the beef and lamb carcase, to reduce waste, increase flavour and keep costs down.”

The Off the Block series being released over the next 12 months sets out to enthuse and excite not only the food service sector but also the home cook, the latest series is intended to stimulate ideas and build confidence in the kitchen.

Also taking part in the series is TV personality Joe Hurd. Saturday Kitchen Reporter, and International Chef Consultant Peter Gorton, previously of Michelin starred Horn of Plenty.

Development Board Quality Schemes Manager Karl Pendlebury, said: “We are sharing recipes and insight gained from Michelin starred chefs through to gastro pubs across the country. The personal and heartfelt approach adopted in the Off the Block videos will inspire cooks, chefs and food services professionals to use more quality beef and lamb, maximising the whole carcase.”

To see episodes of the latest Off the Block series simplybeefandlamb.co.uk/off-the-block

To find out more about the Quality Standard Mark visit qsmbeefandlamb.co.uk