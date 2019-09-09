Advertising
Thieves take wheels, steel and batteries from haulage yard near Market Drayton
Burglars who raided a haulage yard cut through a security fence to steal wheels and batteries.
The thieves took alloy wheels, lorry batteries and stainless steel sheets from the yard at farm premises at Wistanswick, near Market Drayton.
It happened on August 28 or 29. Police have asked anyone with information to contact 101 citing incident number 0115s of August 29.
