Menu

Advertising

Thieves take wheels, steel and batteries from haulage yard near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Tern Hill | News | Published:

Burglars who raided a haulage yard cut through a security fence to steal wheels and batteries.

The thieves took alloy wheels, lorry batteries and stainless steel sheets from the yard at farm premises at Wistanswick, near Market Drayton.

It happened on August 28 or 29. Police have asked anyone with information to contact 101 citing incident number 0115s of August 29.

Tern Hill North Shropshire Local Hubs News Market Drayton Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News