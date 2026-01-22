Charity in memory of Shropshire teenager hosting first gala event - featuring local football stars and stunning auction items

The gala evening has been organised to raise funds for Lottie's Way, the charity set up in memory of Shawbury 19-year-old Charlotte Hope.

Charlotte was killed by a dangerous driver in April 2022, and her family and friends have since carried out extensive fundraising for causes close to her heart.

Lottie's Way was set up officially as a charity in February 2024, and it will be holding its first Gala event at Shrewsbury Town Football Club from 6.45pm on Saturday, February 7.

Charlotte Hope

A small number of tickets are still available for the evening, which includes a packed line-up of entertainment - the last day to book is January 25.

The evening will include an auction, a raffle, music from Top Bananas, before a live Q&A led by broadcasting legend Gary Newbon with former Shrewsbury Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wales star Dave Edwards, as well as fellow former Shrewsbury player Sam Aiston - both part of the popular 'In the Stiffs' podcast.

Debbie Hewitt, chair of FA will also be part of the line up for the evening.

Charlotte's father, Retired Wing Commander Neil Hope, said the money raised from the evening will go to support the causes which were his daughter's passion.

He said: "It is a small charity but life-changing to the people we give money to, even though the amounts are relatively small compared with other a lot of other charities.

"It is stuff that mean a lot to her."

Items being auctioned include a pair of signed boots from Lioness and England star Leah Williamson, tickets to the Open at Royal Birkdale, and a signed photo of England's 1966 World Cup winners, and more.

The evening is not a black tie event, with guests asked to 'dress to impress'.

Tickets for the event are available at the Lottie's Way website.