Fire crews called to road near Shawbury after smoke seen coming from lorry

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.49am reporting the incident on Wytheford Road.

Two fire crews were sent from Hodnet and Shrewsbury fire stations to the scene.

According to the fire service, smoke was seen coming from the brakes of the large goods vehicle.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to cool the vehicle and a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots.

The stop message, confirming that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 10.21pm.