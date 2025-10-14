The Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care Board (ICB) has written to Shropshire Council to outline its position on plans for 130 new homes in Shawbury.

The proposal, from Shingler Homes, is for a 6.1-hectare plot south of Aries Drive and Shawbury Primary School, and west of Poynton Road.

The ICB has now written to the council setting out a request for money from the developers - provided through a planning mechanism known as a 106 agreement.

The funding is intended to offset the extra costs and workload generated by the people living in the new development.

In its letter the ICB says that the proposal would likely result in an extra 384 patients who, it says, would be using Shawbury Medical Practice.