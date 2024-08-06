Heartbroken widow appeals for help to find missing dog – and fulfil a promise to her late husband

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Linda and Steve Johnson, from Great Wytheford near Shawbury, enjoyed a long and happy marriage of more than 42 years.

After taking retirement, the pair had spent years trying to find the perfect breed, in the end settling on a golden retriever.

They fell in love with a three month old puppy who was on the hunt for a new home. The couple brought her back to Shropshire and named her Molly.

But just three months after bringing Molly home, Steve suffered a heart attack.

"It came out of nowhere," Linda, 63, said. "Six months earlier he got a clean bill of health from the doctors, we had half an hours warning there was anything wrong with him."

Sadly, Steve never recovered and after 42 years of marriage, Linda became a widow.

Molly has been missing for three weeks

"I made a promise to Steve that I would look after Molly, she was his dog. She's a man's dog." Linda said.

Then, 10 months later, on July 16 this year, the unthinkable happened - Molly bolted from the garden.

Linda explained: "Within ten minutes my eldest son and I were searching everywhere in the immediate vicinity, on foot and in the car.

"We both took a fortnight off work and have walked during the day, and night with thermal cameras, and we cannot find a trace.

"A fantastic local drone operator gained permission from RAF Shawbury to search within their restricted airspace. All local landowners have been wonderful and allowed us access to their land.

"Because of the breed there is a strong possibility she is living ‘wild’, close to a water source and shelter, resting during the day and moving around at night.

"The other possibilities are that some kind soul has found her and is looking after her, she has been found and stolen, or she is once again playing with her dad.

"We have had fantastic help and support from a nucleus of new friends, and I just hope that with the help of other good people who would look out for a slim, fox-red dog, similar in size to a small labrador, that I can get Molly back home.

"So if anyone knows of water sources and shelter, including sheds and outbuildings, close to them and they are able to check, that would be amazing help."

Anyone who has seen Molly is asked to contact Linda on 07790873179