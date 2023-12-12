Emergency crews called to two-vehicle crash on A49 near Shawbury

Police officers and firefighters were sent to the A49 after the collision near Acton Reynald early on Tuesday afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: "At 12.21pm on Tuesday, December 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"Reports of an RTC involving two vehicles. Crews made vehicles safe using small gear."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.