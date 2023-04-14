Notification Settings

Driver refuses medical attention after crashing into tree near Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys

A driver refused medical attention after a car crashed into a tree this evening.

The collision happened off the A53 at Shawbury Heath, Shawbury, shortly before 6pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the driver chose not to receive care from medics.

She said: "At 5.51pm on Friday, April 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shawbury.

"One car in collision with tree. Vehicle made safe by fire service personnel. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

