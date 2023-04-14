Driver refuses medical attention after crashing into tree near Shrewsbury

The collision happened off the A53 at Shawbury Heath, Shawbury, shortly before 6pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the driver chose not to receive care from medics.

She said: "At 5.51pm on Friday, April 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shawbury.

"One car in collision with tree. Vehicle made safe by fire service personnel. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."