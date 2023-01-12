Notification Settings

Pub golf, Jack Daniels and being told to 'calm down': Prince Harry's wild night out in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Prince Harry and Prince William worked hard and played hard while in Shropshire, and were known to enjoy a night on the town.

The old Reflex 80s Bar in Shrewsbury, where Prince Harry, inset, turned up on a 'pub golf' session
The royal brothers trained to be helicopter pilots at the same time at RAF Shawbury in 2009 and 2010, and ventured into Shrewsbury to party.

On one Thursday night, when the pair were out separately, it was reported that Wills splurged £400 on champagne in Source Vodka Bar, in Barker Street, before heading to The Armoury in Victoria Quay.

It was reported that Wills splurged £400 on champagne in Source Vodka Bar

Meanwhile, Harry and his group were all dressed up for "pub golf", a tradition where participants hop from bar to bar (or hole to hole), downing drinks along the way.

He ended up in Reflex 80s Bar in Claremont Bank, barely recognisable in a thick black wig and golfing attire, along with friends. He was also kept a close eye on by armed guards wearing Hawaiian shirts and chinos, who ordered excited regular revellers not to take photos.

Angi Warren, manager of Reflex at the time, said Harry was "lovely", but she had to order him to "calm down".

See also:

"He was just having a great time," she said. "He was dressed as a golfer. They were all dressed up for pub golf. We didn't realise it was him until Yanis (the security guard) told us. All the guards with him were armed.

"He (Harry) was messing about so I told him to calm down. Him and his mates kept picking each other up."

She added: "He was lovely. He was really friendly. He was drinking Jack Daniels."

It comes after Prince Harry shared tales of his time in Shropshire in his tell-all memoir, Spare, which has become the UK's fastest selling non-fiction book.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

