Pub golf, Jack Daniels and being told to 'calm down': Prince Harry's wild night out in Shrewsbury

The old Reflex 80s Bar in Shrewsbury, where Prince Harry, inset, turned up on a 'pub golf' session

The royal brothers trained to be helicopter pilots at the same time at RAF Shawbury in 2009 and 2010, and ventured into Shrewsbury to party.

On one Thursday night, when the pair were out separately, it was reported that Wills splurged £400 on champagne in Source Vodka Bar, in Barker Street, before heading to The Armoury in Victoria Quay.

Meanwhile, Harry and his group were all dressed up for "pub golf", a tradition where participants hop from bar to bar (or hole to hole), downing drinks along the way.

He ended up in Reflex 80s Bar in Claremont Bank, barely recognisable in a thick black wig and golfing attire, along with friends. He was also kept a close eye on by armed guards wearing Hawaiian shirts and chinos, who ordered excited regular revellers not to take photos.

Angi Warren, manager of Reflex at the time, said Harry was "lovely", but she had to order him to "calm down".

"He was just having a great time," she said. "He was dressed as a golfer. They were all dressed up for pub golf. We didn't realise it was him until Yanis (the security guard) told us. All the guards with him were armed.

"He (Harry) was messing about so I told him to calm down. Him and his mates kept picking each other up."

She added: "He was lovely. He was really friendly. He was drinking Jack Daniels."