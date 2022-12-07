Father Christmas ditches sleigh for helicopter and takes to the skies to visit schools

Father Christmas greets the children at St Mary’s Primary School, Shawbury

On Wednesday Father Christmas left his reindeer at home for a well-earned rest and took to the skies of Shropshire in a Juno helicopter from RAF Shawbury.

Staff at the airbase carefully planned a route that allowed Santa to pay a visit to 17 local schools including Hodnet, Tern Hill, Market Drayton Juniors and Infants, Myddle, Old Hall, Donnington Infants and Juniors, High Ercall, and St Mary’s Shawbury.

Father Christmas get airborne

After he landed back at RAF Shawbury, Father Christmas said: "I was delighted to meet so many lovely children and I really enjoyed the helicopter flight, which was a lot less bumpy than my reindeer and sleigh. Happy Christmas, everybody.”

Staff, parents and residents flooded the military base's social media with praise and thanks.

Father Christmas arrives at St Mary’s Primary School, Shawbury

One wrote: "A huge festive thank you from all the children and staff at Myddle Primary School & Nursery and Baschurch Primary. The screeches and squeaks of delight and excitement were so good to hear!"