James in a spin as he gets personal best

James Ireland

James Ireland took on some of the world's top competitors in the UK Cubing Championships held at the Coventry Building Society arena.

The 11-year-old shaved off nearly ten seconds from his personal best in the classic 3x3 event, completing the puzzle in 15.4 seconds.

His previous best was 25 seconds - sadly his effort meant he missed out on a place in the semi final by just two seconds.

But considering the youngster - who attends St Mary's Primary School in Shawbury - only picked up a Rubik's Cube from a store less than a year ago and was competing against around 500 other people from the UK, Europe and North America, his mother Heather said they were delighted with his result.

In an exhausting day on Saturday, James finished only two seconds outside the qualifiers in the 2x2 and 3x3 event and also took part in the 3x3,the Skewb and Pyramix categories.

Heather said: "It was three days of full on action and events but we had a lot of disruption coming up to it with car problems earlier in the week so decided James would just go on the on the Saturday, he has to be back to school on Monday anyway. "It was a real eye opener with the likes of Max Park who has set multiple world records and Felix Zemdegs taking part - they have both been featured on the Netflix documentary The Speed Cubers and it was great for James to meet them and have pictures taken.

"We were disappointed he just missed out on the semi finals by two seconds and thought the scoring system was quite complicated but for him to take nearly ten seconds off his personal best in the 3x3 less than a year after taking it up was fantastic because this is only the third competition he has taken part in."

Previously James competed in a competition in Cheltenham where he set his first cubing record and at Droitwich last month he completed the 2 x 2 in just 2.61 seconds,

Speed cubing has become increasingly popular since the first world championship in 1982 and is regulated by the World Cube Association which recognises 17 categories of cubing from 2x2 to 7x7 and the Rubik's Clock as well as blindfolded categories.