Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Village property including hair salon could become apartments

By Sue AustinShawburyPublished:

Plans to change a house and hair salon in a Shropshire village into apartments have been lodged.

Shropshire Council has received a planning application for The Lodge on the Shrewsbury Road in Shawbury.

A report on behalf of developers, the Joint Venture Group says that the existing retail unit at the front of the building on the ground floor is currently occupied by a hair salon but the business owner rents the unit from the owner of the building and is planning to retire soon, at such time the salon will close.

The application is to create nine apartments in the main building and outbuildings including stables of the property. There would be a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments.

There would also be one parking space per apartment. The application stresses that no trees will be removed for the development.

A decision on the application will be made at a later date.

Shawbury
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Property
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News