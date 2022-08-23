Village property including hair salon could become apartments

Shropshire Council has received a planning application for The Lodge on the Shrewsbury Road in Shawbury.

A report on behalf of developers, the Joint Venture Group says that the existing retail unit at the front of the building on the ground floor is currently occupied by a hair salon but the business owner rents the unit from the owner of the building and is planning to retire soon, at such time the salon will close.

The application is to create nine apartments in the main building and outbuildings including stables of the property. There would be a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments.

There would also be one parking space per apartment. The application stresses that no trees will be removed for the development.