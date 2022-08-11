Memorial football match for 'selfless' teenager killed in crash to take place this weekend

Charlotte Hope revisiting the Restart charity where she had previously volunteered

The match, in memory of Charlotte Hope from Shawbury, is being held at Market Drayton Town Football Club on Sunday, August 14.

The event will see an RAF Shawbury All Stars team taking on an Ex Pros and Celebs XI – featuring former Shrewsbury Town striker Steve Biggins and former AFC Telford manager Gavin Cowan.

Others lining up for the charity contest include Jamie Clarke, an England deaf forward who also played for Arsenal's deaf team and captained England, as well as England deaf fullback Harry Boorman and England's cerebral palsy captain, Matty Crossen.

Gates for the event will open at 11am, with the kick off at 1.30pm – admission is free but people are asked to donate, with funds going to Restart Africa, a Kenyan charity, which Charlotte had volunteered at.

The match will be preceded by a game between Charlotte's friends and family.

Following the match there will be the conclusion of an auction to raise money in Charlotte's memory.

Items include a host of football memorabilia, such as an England shirt signed by the current men's squad, a football signed by Manchester United's 1992 Premier League-winning side, a Liverpool shirt signed by Jamie Carragher, a match-worn and signed Kasper Schmeichel Leicester City shirt and gloves, and a pair of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's boots.

So far the amount raised by the auction stands at £2,700, to be added to £20,000 already raised in Charlotte's memory.

Charlotte and her father at a Newcastle United match

Charlotte's father, Wing Commander Neil Hope, said he was delighted at the players and guests giving up their time to play in the match, and those who had donated items for the auction.

He said the match would provide an opportunity to remember and celebrate Charlotte, who was "everything you would want from a daughter."

He said: "It is a good list and it is nice because the football people, everyone has really stepped up to help us.

"It is the same with the auction and we have had some great items, and they are still coming in today. The clubs have been so generous."

He added: "The day will be a chance to celebrate and remember Charlotte. So many people have said they are coming, and they are coming from all over the country."

Charlotte on a visit to Kenya

Charlotte died after a crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on the afternoon of Saturday, April 9.

She was a former Shawbury St Mary's Primary and Thomas Adams pupil, and was in the second year of her training to become a primary school teacher at Edge Hill University.

Charlotte had visited Kenya several times as part of Taking Football to Africa and Beyond appeal set up by her father, and run through the RAF Football Association and RAF Shawbury.

Charlotte had also visited Kenya to volunteer at Restart, a charity which helps rescue children from the streets in the country.

Her aim had been to work as a teacher in Kenya and continue to volunteer with the charity.

The taking Football to Africa and Beyond has provided more than 305,000 football shirts and items of football equipment for youngsters and adults in Africa and across the world since it was set up in 2006.

A keen fan of Newcastle United, Charlotte had served as a voluntary member of Shropshire Football Association's Youth Council for three years prior to university.

Last month Charlotte was recognised with The FA Leadership Academy's Joel Richards Inspire Award for 2022.