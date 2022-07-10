Crews tackle Shropshire blaze that damaged house, garage and motorbike for more than eight hours

Four fire engines were sent to Ellerdine, near Shawbury, where a house, garage and a motorbike were badly damaged.
A fire investigation officer was also on the scene. Nobody was injured.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 11.25pm on Saturday, July 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire involving garage, motorcycle and property. Property was 100% damaged by fire, smoke and water, with 50% of the roof destroyed. Garage and motorcycle were 50% involved in fire. Four fire appliances attended the incident plus officers.
"Fire crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two 45-metre jets, one nine metre ladder, misting lance and thermal image camera. Fire crews remained in attendance at this incident damping down and monitoring."
Fire engines including the incident command unit were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Telford Central and Wellington. Crews finished working at the scene at 9.05am on Sunday.