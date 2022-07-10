Crews tackle Shropshire blaze that damaged house, garage and motorbike for more than eight hours

Four fire engines were sent to Ellerdine, near Shawbury, where a house, garage and a motorbike were badly damaged.

A fire investigation officer was also on the scene. Nobody was injured.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 11.25pm on Saturday, July 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire involving garage, motorcycle and property. Property was 100% damaged by fire, smoke and water, with 50% of the roof destroyed. Garage and motorcycle were 50% involved in fire. Four fire appliances attended the incident plus officers.

"Fire crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two 45-metre jets, one nine metre ladder, misting lance and thermal image camera. Fire crews remained in attendance at this incident damping down and monitoring."