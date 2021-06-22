Sam and Lee reached for the skies in their 48 hour run challenge

-Sam Bradshaw and Lee Benson, of RAF Shawbury

Corporal Lee Benson and Senior Aircraftman Sam Bradshaw both work in Simulator Support Flight at the Defence College of Air and Space Operations at RAF Shawbury had originally planned to complete 24 hours.

Hwever, with friends, family and colleagues offering support and encouragement they decided to increase the challenge to 48 hours.

Both men, who completed the challenge in style, they have very strong reasons to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity, the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.

Lee said: "This is a cause that is very close to our hearts I dedicated the challenge to Sergeant Steven Vout, a long standing and much respected member of the RAF’s Trade Group 9 Flight Operations Assistant trade. He sadly died last month after a two-year long battle with brain cancer. Steven remained strong throughout inspiring family and friends with regular updates of his battle with the terrible illness.”

Sam dedicated it to his father, Robin Bradshaw, who has been battling the life changing illness for five years. He said that although his father's life has been flipped upside down his positive attitude has not let the cancer get the better of him.

The duo set a target of raising £1000 and they have currently raised £1,145.

" If you would like to show your support to please visit our just giving page justgiving.com/team/DCASO," Sam said.