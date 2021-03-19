Be Seen Be Safer initiative to keep horses and riders safe near Shropshire air base

One of the RAF Shawbury helicopters

The Be Seen Be Safer Project run by RAF Shawbury has been highly commended in the Ministry of Defence’s annual Sanctuary Awards. The long-running awards showcase military and civilian efforts across defence, both in the United Kingdom and abroad, to protect the environment and to make defence more environmentally friendly.

In 2013, when Squadron Leader Kim Leach arrived at RAF Shawbury as the community engagement relations officer, she noticed a number of complaints from local riders about low flying aircraft. She created the Be Seen, Be Safer project which saw RAF Shawbury aircrew training to avoid disturbing horses during low flying.

The station also now holds annual Rider Awareness Days with the support of the British Horse Society, which has recognised the project with several awards.

RAF Shawbury has also distributed over 4,000 pieces of high visibility clothing and equipment to local riders to help aircrew spot them and avoid disturbing their horses.

Sustainability

Richard Brooks, principal environmental support and compliance for the defence infrastructure organisation said: "We celebrate the positive work taking place throughout defence on climate change and sustainability.

A review into the department’s aspirations on how it meets the challenge of becoming more sustainable has been undertaken recently by Lt Gen Richard Nugee who also co-hosted the Sanctuary Awards.