Festive light show in memory of beloved grandson returns

Brian and Tina Williams of Edgebolton, with their dazzling Christmas display raising money for Hope House hospices

Bryan and Tina Williams of Edgebolton, near Shawbury, have been decorating their home with extravagant Christmas light displays and collecting donations from onlookers for more than 20 years, and they have felt an extra significance the past two occasions.

Their grandson Nathan Jarvis, who lived with complex medical conditions including cerebral palsy and a spine difficulty and was supported by the Hope House children's hospice, sadly died in 2019 aged 22.

Brian and Tina vowed to carry on raising money and in total they have raised more than £20,000, including £1,000 this year.

"He was happy," said Tina. "He was born like it, he never really knew anything different.

"He loved going to Hope House and they were absolutely brilliant with him. It was like a second home to him.

"There's no way that we're going to pay back the care that he had over the years."

The couple decided to launch their appeal a few weeks early this year because the hospice has been hampered in its fundraising efforts by the coronavirus crisis.