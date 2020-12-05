Festive light show in memory of beloved grandson returns

By Rob Smith North ShropshireShawburyPublished: Last Updated:

Two devoted grandparents who light up their home every Christmas in support of a children's hospice started their appeal early this year.

Brian and Tina Williams of Edgebolton, with their dazzling Christmas display raising money for Hope House hospices
Brian and Tina Williams of Edgebolton, with their dazzling Christmas display raising money for Hope House hospices

Bryan and Tina Williams of Edgebolton, near Shawbury, have been decorating their home with extravagant Christmas light displays and collecting donations from onlookers for more than 20 years, and they have felt an extra significance the past two occasions.

Their grandson Nathan Jarvis, who lived with complex medical conditions including cerebral palsy and a spine difficulty and was supported by the Hope House children's hospice, sadly died in 2019 aged 22.

Brian and Tina vowed to carry on raising money and in total they have raised more than £20,000, including £1,000 this year.

"He was happy," said Tina. "He was born like it, he never really knew anything different.

"He loved going to Hope House and they were absolutely brilliant with him. It was like a second home to him.

"There's no way that we're going to pay back the care that he had over the years."

The couple decided to launch their appeal a few weeks early this year because the hospice has been hampered in its fundraising efforts by the coronavirus crisis.

They are accepting donations through their letterbox at Muckleton Road, and there is also a QR code in place for contact-free fundraising.

News
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Shawbury
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News