High Sheriff reaches for the skies in visit to RAF Shawbury

Mrs Dean Harris is now urging people unsure about their career to explore the range of opportunities at the base.

She was shown around RAF Shawbury by Squadron Leader Kim Leach and was given a full outline of what goes on there by Group Captain Chris Mullen the Station Commander and other members of the team.

"It helped me to understand what actually goes on at Shawbury and why they have a world-class reputation for what they do," said Mrs Harris.

High Sheriff Mrs Dean Harris

She visited the Duke of Cambridge Building to view the training simulators, the most advanced training facility in the whole of Europe.

"It is stunning." she said. "The team trains around 1,000 students a year from across all three armed services, as well as international partners."

The High Sheriff also took the controls of a Juno helicopter - in the hanger - one of 36 in use at the base.

High Sheriff Mrs Dean Harris and Station Commander Chris Mullen

"We ended at the Cookson Community Centre to meet some of the team and discuss community engagement and welfare support," she added.

"This is all so vital when you are supporting over 1,700 personnel, including families. It really is just like a small town.

"The range of roles and career opportunities I heard about was unbelievable and I would encourage anyone who doesn’t know what they want to do to just explore here a little further, no matter what your academic abilities.

"I am talking from pilots, aircrew, helicopter instructors, air traffic controllers, weapons controllers, flight operations personnel, air and space operations specialists, the list goes on. "