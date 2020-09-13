Advertising
Arrests after four men seen carrying weapons in Market Drayton
Four men were arrested after being seen carrying weapons in Market Drayton.
The men were arrested on Tuesday evening in Shawbury on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons.
The group were initially seen with the weapons while in Market Drayton, and officers are still investigating.
Market Drayton SNT said: "Four males were arrested in Shawbury on Tuesday evening this week after being sighted carrying weapons in Market Drayton.
"They were all arrested for possession of offensive weapons. Investigations are ongoing."
