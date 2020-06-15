Shropshire town wettest place in the country as floods wreak havoc

Fire crews were sent to rescue two people whose car got stuck in flood water, roads had to be shut off and businesses were devastated by floods for the fourth time in four months in one town, where water came up through a drain and cascaded into shops.

Shawbury had 31mm of rainfall, the most in the country, and Telford was close behind with 29mm.

Coastal areas of eastern England and eastern Scotland saw persistent low cloud and some sea fog.



In Allscott, fire crews were called to rescue two people who had got stuck in their car under the railway bridge. Shropshire Fire and Rescue was called at 4.10pm and two fire engines were sent to help from Tweedale and Wellington. They made it out safely.

In Shrewsbury, police closed one lane of the A5 from Emstrey to Preston Island for a period of time after water pouring into the road made driving conditions dangerous.

Phil Davies from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A5 Emstrey to Preston Island localised flooding making driving conditions difficult and dangerous. Please drive safe and slow down."

Wellington was one of the badly hit areas, with fire crews called out to business premises in King Street and Market Street to offer advice to owners.

But Ironbridge suffered the most, with water pouring up through the drains and cascading into shops and businesses. It was the fourth time in four months for many firms, who suffered during the February flooding disaster.

Dale End Cafe was among the worst affected. Locals rallied to try and keep the water out, but it eventually overwhelmed them.

Dale End Cafe in Coalbrookdale back in February

Owner Chris Harrison said: "Every time we get heavy rain it floods. It wasn't from the River Severn or the brook this time, it came up through a sewer.

"What do I do? If I can't get to speak to the powers that be and sort this out properly, I don't know how I'm going to be able to carry on with it.

"We only kept going after the last floods because of our community. I believe we've got one of the best communities here.

"As soon as it started I was on the phone and people were down here within 20 minutes trying to stop the water getting in. Everyone tried but we couldn't keep it out unfortunately.

"Telford & Wrekin Council sent people down to help and they've been brilliant."