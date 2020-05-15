Horse riders urged to wear high-vis

The aircrew have reported an increase in the number of riders out and about in the countryside since lockdown restrictions were eased. They are now warning riders to make sure they are seen.

Squadron leader Kim Leach said: "Wearing high visibility kit really does make a difference to our aircrew, who will be able to see you earlier and minimise disturbance to you and your horse. "With our helicopters travelling at speeds of up to 130mph at low level it can be very difficult to spot a horse and rider, despite the very best lookout. This is because horses and dark coloured clothing tend to blend into the background.

"Against a wood line, a cropped field or a stone wall, for example, it can be almost impossible to see the rider until the aircraft is less than a few hundred metres away. By wearing an item of high visibility clothing or quarter sheet, the rider can give the pilot a far greater chance of seeing them."