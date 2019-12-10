Devoted grandparents light up Shawbury in memory of grandson Nathan

Bryan and Tina Williams' spectacular Christmas lights display in Muckleton Road, Edgebolton, have been an unmissable attraction for the last 20 years.

And it was always extra special when grandson Nathan Jarvis's smile would light up even brighter than the bulbs when he came to visit.

Sadly Nathan, who had cerebral palsy, a twisted spine and other medical difficulties, died in September, aged 22.

But the magnificent display is still shining bright in his memory, and Bryan and Tina are once again raising money for Hope House children's hospice, a cause close to their hearts.

Bryan said: "Nathan loved the lights. He was a very poorly boy but he loved Christmas. We wanted to keep doing the displays for him.

"We've been doing it for a long time now and we've raised about £20,000.

"Everyone around here comes and visits, so people really seem to like it. We're always overwhelmed with people's donations."

To donate, put some money in an envelope and pop it through Bryan and Tina's letterbox.