Elderly woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Shropshire crash

The woman was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after the crash, which happened in Butlers Bank, Shawbury, at about 11.05am.

A section of the A53 was closed while the area was cleared. Firefighters from Hodnet were at the scene, along with one ambulance and police officers.

Claire Brown, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called by the police at 11.05am to Butlers Bank, Shawbury, to a two-car RTC.

"There was one patient, an elderly woman. She was given treatment on the scene and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks."

Firefighters were in the area until about 11.40am.