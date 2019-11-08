Advertising
Elderly woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Shropshire crash
An elderly woman was taken to hospital after a two-car crash which saw a car flip on its roof in Shropshire today.
The woman was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after the crash, which happened in Butlers Bank, Shawbury, at about 11.05am.
A section of the A53 was closed while the area was cleared. Firefighters from Hodnet were at the scene, along with one ambulance and police officers.
Claire Brown, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called by the police at 11.05am to Butlers Bank, Shawbury, to a two-car RTC.
"There was one patient, an elderly woman. She was given treatment on the scene and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks."
Firefighters were in the area until about 11.40am.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.