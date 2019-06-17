Youth centre planned at RAF Shawbury

The RAF wants to open the new centre at its base in Wem Road and has lodged plans with Shropshire Council.

It says the new building will be used for a range of activities and a new access road will be needed to service it.

Russell Pryce, planning manager for CDB Planning and Architecture, which is behind the scheme, said: “Policies permit new leisure facilities in rural areas where they are required to meet the particular needs of that area or community, including in locations which in policy terms are classed as open countryside.

“The site falls within the RAF base in Shawbury, which straddles Wem Road, immediately north of Shawbury.

“The principal operational basis lies on the west side of Wem Road, with ancillary facilities, staff and officer housing on the east side.

“The site is broadly rectangular-shaped. Beyond the tree belt along the eastern boundary is a drainage ditch with areas of scrubland and mature trees beyond here leading to an RAF housing estate of around 50 dwellings known as Dawson’s Rough.”

He added: “The proposal comprises the construction of a detached single storey building to be used as a youth activity centre by the RAF.

“The building has a mono-pitch standing seam roof with elevations finished with architectural cladding.

“A new access of the private service road is proposed leading to parking for five cars along with covered cycle parking.

“There is a relatively diverse mix of building forms, scale and orientation across the RAF base, most of which were constructed in the 1960s.

“Rather than try and replicate the appearance of some of the original buildings, it was considered most appropriate for the proposed building to have a different and more contemporary form and materials that reflects the usage and complements the sports and training building to the south, constructed eight years ago.”

The plans will be decided on in the coming weeks by Shropshire Council.