OAP Buster is seeking a new home

Dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages have headed off to homes across the region and beyond since new year - averaging two every day - and the team are now hoping that eight-year-old Border Collie Cross, Buster, becomes the 301st to find his perfect home.

Sue Bromley, Dogs Trust Shrewsbury’s assistant manager, said: “It is fantastic that we have rehomed so many dogs already this year and we want to say a huge thank you to everyone that supports us, from people who choose to adopt to our volunteers and players of People’s Postcode Lottery, who help us make sure we can give our dogs everything they need whilst they are with us.

“We wouldn’t be able to care for dogs in the way we do without a community of passionate dog lovers.”

The rehoming centre is currently caring for 37 dogs who are ready to head off to their new homes, including Buster who arrived at the rehoming centre through no fault of his own in March. The team say he is never happier than when having a good run around and loves a day out.

Sue added: “Just like all of us as we get older he likes peace and quiet and routine but he is also still full of fun. He doesn’t like to be left home alone so he’d love his new owners to be around most of the time and we would love it if he was our 301st dog to find his forever home this year.”

Since 2014, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised nearly £12million for Dogs Trust, that has ensured dogs receive all the TLC they need whilst they wait to meet their forever families.

If you think Buster could be the one for you call 01952 983807 or visit Dogs Trust Shrewsbury at Roden Lane Farm, Telford. You can also visit www.dogstrust.org.uk