Care provider told to improve by inspectors

Hands on Care (Shropshire) Ltd, based in Alpine House Drayton Road, Shawbury, is a care agency which provides personal care to people living in their own houses in the community.

It provides a service to older adults, who may have learning disabilities, autistic spectrum disorder, dementia, mental health care needs, physical disabilities or sensory impairments. At the time of the visit, 17 people were using the service.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) arrived for the inspection at the end of May.

They found that the service was not always safe or well-led, but it was rated "good" in three other areas - being effective, caring and responsive. It received an overall rating of "requires improvement".

Inspectors said that the provider had not routinely followed safe recruitment procedures, or their own recruitment policy.

They had not always notified the CQC of events they required to by law, and did not demonstrate an understanding of their responsibilities in this regard.

In two instances staff members had started work without Disclosure and Barring service (DBS) checks in place, which helps employers to make safer recruitment decisions and prevent unsuitable people from working in care.

Also, inspectors found that during the inspection, they discovered the provider had not notified the CQC of an allegation of abuse involving a person who used the service and their family member.

Advertising

But inspectors noted that people were supported by a reliable staff team. Call times were monitored by the provider to ensure there were no late or missed calls and people received the help they needed with their medicines.

People were also protected from the risk of infection and from harm and abuse.

Staff received ongoing development, guidance and training in their roles, and the training was relevant to the needs of the people they cared for, according to the report.

And people received help with their meals and drinks, and were supported to maintain their overall health.

Advertising

People enjoyed caring and respectful relationships with staff. Staff knew people's individual preferences, likes, dislikes and routines, and made sure these were respected, and their independence was promoted.

Gemma Whitehead, deputy manager Hands on Care (Shropshire) Ltd, said: "Hands on Care Shropshire has not been up and running 12 months yet. Feedback from CQC when they were here was positive with only three minor issues being picked up which have already been rectified.

"Comments from our service users have been brilliant with them stating to us and the CQC that they are all more than happy with their care and they would not want to go elsewhere."