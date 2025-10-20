Firefighters rush to crash between car, van and tractor on busy north Shropshire A-road
A multi-vehicle collision saw emergency services called to the A49 in north Shropshire.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A49 near Prees at around 3pm today (Monday) after a collision.
A crew from nearby Prees Fire Station rushed to the scene, where they found "one car, one van and one tractor" had been involved in a crash.
The firefighters' report did not mention that anyone was trapped in any of the vehicles following the incident.
The crew worked to make the vehicles electrically safe before declaring the incident under control at 3.45pm.