'It's about more than bricks and mortar': Locals prioritised in new 27-home development in Shropshire village

The 27-home development in Prees, near Whitchurch, offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom houses and bungalows, available for affordable rent and shared ownership.

The project is the result of a partnership between residents, Housing Plus Group, Shropshire Council and Prees Parish Council, with homes being prioritised for those with a strong local connection.

A dedicated project board made up of community members and partners aimed to ensure the development reflected local needs and priorities.

The development was completed by Shrewsbury-based company Morris Property.

A brand-new affordable housing development has been completed in Prees. Photo: Housing Plus Group

Charlotte Prince, development manager at Housing Plus Group said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see this development completed.

"These homes have been shaped by the local community from the very beginning, and it’s wonderful to see them now providing real opportunities for people in Prees.

"This is about more than just bricks and mortar – it’s about building a stronger, more sustainable future.”

Prees resident and project board member Andrew Fielding said: “It’s fantastic to see this project finally come to fruition after so much time. It’s fantastic to see local people moving in and starting the next chapter of their lives.

"These homes will make a lasting difference and it’s also freeing up other properties in the village to go to those in housing need.

“The development also demonstrates what can be achieved when communities, councils, and housing providers work together.

"Prees is a wonderful place to live, and this project helps ensure it stays that way for generations to come.”