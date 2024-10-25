Car crashes into electricity pole near Whitchurch sending cables flying across the road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters were scrambled to Coton, near Whitchurch to hold the fort until an electricity company arrived to remove the pole and the cable from the road.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that a crew was sent to the scene from Prees at 10.31pm on Thursday .

A spokesperson said the incident was one live electricity pole across carriageway following collision with a car.

"The fire crew remained on scene until arrival of electricity company who removed pole from roadway and isolated cable."

The crew sent their stoop message at 11.20pm.