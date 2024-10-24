Man and sheep released from being tangled up in electric fence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters donned electrical gloves and used small tools to release the man and the animal from their predicament in Prees.

Firefighters had been called out to Prees at 3.46pm on Thursday along with police and the land ambulance service.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue said: "At 3:46pm on Thursday fire control received a call reporting an incident classified as urgent in Prees.

"One gentleman and one sheep rescued from entanglement in electric fencing using small tools and electrical gloves."

A fire crew had been scrambled from Prees to the scene and they sent their incident stop message was received at 4:13pm