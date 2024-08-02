Plans for 14 homes near industrial estate refused for the second time after noise concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In March, the owners and managers of Prees Industrial Estate applied for permission to build 14 new homes on the edge of the site.

The application was a resubmission of an application from 2022, which was also refused by the council because of the concerns that the adjoining industrial estate would cause too much noise for future occupants.

Now, the latest application has also been rejected, after the planning officers found the noise mitigation proposals unsatisfactory.