Driver reported after crash on A49 that left Mercedes badly damaged

Police in north Shropshire were warning drivers of a partial road closure just before 11am on Wednesday, following the two-vehicle collision on the A49.

The incident occurred between Lee Brockshurst and Grinshill, between Shrewsbury and Prees Greenm with the road remaining partially closed until around 12.15pm.

Fortunately, no people were injured during the incident.

Now, officers with Wem's Safer Neighbourhood Team have said one of the drivers has been reported for driving other than in accordance with a licence and without valid insurance.

A spokesperson for the team said: "It is important that any person driving a vehicle is properly trained, licensed and insured to do so, if you have any concerns any person is driving without valid documents please contact your local SNT."

At the time, police shared a photograph of one of the vehicles involved, a heavily damaged Mercedes A Class, on social media.

It's not been confirmed which driver has been reported.