The blow-outs occurred on the A41 near Sandford. Photo: Google

The A41 had to be temporarily closed last Friday, May 26 after at least two drivers hit the loose manhole cover between Sandford and Bletchley.

One female driver, who contacted the Shropshire Star but does not want to be named, said she was returning from London to her Welsh home when she hit the loose cover at around 10pm, causing a flat tyre. It also caused damage to the vehicle.

She said that shortly afterwards another vehicle hit the same manhole and suffered "severe damage" and she believes a third vehicle also hit the loose cover.

West Mercia Police said it was called shortly after 10pm following the separate incidents.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We had at least two reports shortly after 10pm on Friday from motorists who hit a manhole cover on the A41 between Sandford and Bletchley.

"The manhole had become jammed in a raised position.

"One driver’s car had a double blow-out and damage to both wheels, the other had one flat tyre and also sustained damage. No-one was injured.