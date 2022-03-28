Notification Settings

Customers suffer water problems as repairs prove 'tricky'

By David Tooley

A water company's customers in the Prees area suffered nearly seven hours of interruptions to their supply on Monday following a burst pipe.

Severn Trent Water apologised for the supply interruptions which they said took 'longer than usual' to fix because an electrical cable had to be isolated first.

A spokesperson for the water company said: "We’d like to apologise to any customers who’ve been affected by the supply interruptions in Prees, today.

"The repair took a little longer than usual to fix due to needing to wait for an electrical cable to be isolated before our teams could start working."

At just after 6pm they said that the burst has now been fixed and "supply should be returning shortly.

"Once again we’re really sorry for the inconvenience that this has caused and would like to thank everyone for their patience.”

The company said it had received three calls from customers to report supply problems and said a team was investigating at 11.35.

At 4.03pm they said the team was "on site and are making good progress with the repair, however it is proving to be a bit trickier than we first thought."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

