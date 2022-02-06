Handforth Parish Council sensation Jackie Weaver gets a light hearted ticking off on TV show

Celebrity Mastermind S19 - Ep1 (No. 1), Jackie Weaver Picture: (C) Hindsight/Hatrick Productions - Photographer: William Cherry/Press Eye

Jackie Weaver told Celebrity Mastermind host Clive Myrie how her life had changed since she became an overnight internet sensation after a clip of her handling an online meeting of Handforth Parish Council during lockdown.

And host Clive reminded her of one of the famous lines of that lockdown Zoom clash when he told her: "I have authority here!" During the meeting one of the councillors famously had told her she had no authority.

Jackie also told the show how her life as chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils had changed since the online exchanges.

"Ninety per cent of my life is just the same as it always was, interspersed with moments of disbelief like being here," she said. She had also opened the Brit Awards last year.

Jackie was on the show with former footballer David James, singer Antony Costa, of the boy band Blue, and comedian Ellie Taylor.

Trying to raise funds for Cheshire Community Action she chose The Chronicles of Riddick as her specialist subject, and finished on 15 points after her general knowledge round.

But The Mash Report's Ellie Taylor romped into first place with 22 points. She had answered questions on singer Gerri Halliwell, otherwise known as Ginger of the Spice Girls.

You can see how Jackie got on by watching the show on iPlayer https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m00149fc/celebrity-mastermind-2022-episode-1