Woodland school is a tree-mendous success

The children at Grinshill CofE Primary School tend part of the Corbett Woods on Grinshill.

This week they planted native trees on the site, that will grow to become a hedge and important nature corridor.

It was part of Shropshire Council's community tree scheme, which has given out 15,000 trees to various bodies.

Leading the planting was countryside ranger, Mike Simms, who said it was great to see the pupils so enthusiastic.

Each one of the more than 60 children involved planted a tree, which Mr Simms said, had all been grown close by at the Prees Heath Forest nursery.

"I was so impressed with the children's behaviour and their interest," he said.

Deputy head at the school, Sallie Watts, said that the woodland school was a wonderful asset for the children.

"A local resident, Rob Smith, is helping us to develop the area, sympathetically and to build a shelter," she said.

"Our successful application to the Tesco tokens scheme helped to fund the developement."

She said it was important for the children to be outside, particularly at the moment.