Woodland school is a tree-mendous success

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePreesPublished: Last Updated:

Taking education out of the classroom means a short walk for pupils from a village school - to their very own woodland.

.Children from Clive CE Primary School, Grinshill, Shrewsbury, planting trees at Corbett Wood, Grinshill. Pictured are Stan Millichap, aged 9, Lola Bates, aged 10, Marianne Page, aged 9 and Charlie Bushill, aged 9...
The children at Grinshill CofE Primary School tend part of the Corbett Woods on Grinshill.

This week they planted native trees on the site, that will grow to become a hedge and important nature corridor.

It was part of Shropshire Council's community tree scheme, which has given out 15,000 trees to various bodies.

Leading the planting was countryside ranger, Mike Simms, who said it was great to see the pupils so enthusiastic.

Each one of the more than 60 children involved planted a tree, which Mr Simms said, had all been grown close by at the Prees Heath Forest nursery.

"I was so impressed with the children's behaviour and their interest," he said.

Deputy head at the school, Sallie Watts, said that the woodland school was a wonderful asset for the children.

"A local resident, Rob Smith, is helping us to develop the area, sympathetically and to build a shelter," she said.

"Our successful application to the Tesco tokens scheme helped to fund the developement."

She said it was important for the children to be outside, particularly at the moment.

"We have all sorts of activities there and the shelter will help to to extend that further. When the children are there they all have massive smiles on their faces. They dress for the weather, with waterproofs and warm clothes and are able to enjoy the seasons and the natural environment."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

