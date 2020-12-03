Shropshire crew head to excavator fire call out

A crew was called to the incident at Prees Industrial Estate, but the small fire was out when they arrived at the Shrewsbury Road site, in Prees, shortly after 3.05pm.
The team based at the town's fire station left at 3.22pm.
An excavator caught fire at a Shropshire industrial estate.
