Plans drawn up for 27 affordable homes in Prees

How the development could look

Wrekin Housing Group has been tasked by Prees Parish Council and Shropshire Council to develop a site behind the medical practice after a housing needs survey identified 19 households currently looking for a home in the village.

The proposals are for a mix of one-, two- and three-bed properties, including seven bungalows, along with an area of public open space and visitor parking.

The majority of the properties will be available at affordable rent, while six will be sold as shared ownership.

A statement from the housing group’s agent, Nicol Thomas Architects, says: “The group have been working with Prees Parish Council and Shropshire Council as part of a community led project group to design and create sustainable, energy efficient homes to suit the housing demand in the village.

“Working with the parish council and local community has ensured the scheme meets the needs and requirements for Prees village residents.

“The group will continue to work and liaise with the project group throughout the delivery of the scheme.”

The statement says the houses will be built in such a way that the construction process is “as efficient as possible”, using environmentally friendly materials which will be locally sources where possible.

All houses will have solar panels, low energy lighting, air source heat pumps and cycle storage.

Complement

The agent says information on the development has been provided to householders in the village, and 30 responded to the consultation of whom 23 were in support of the proposals.

The statement concludes: “This planning application is for a residential development comprising 27 dwellings offering a high quality development in a popular location.

“Guidance within local plan and planning policy guidance has been reviewed and followed throughout the design process.

“The aim of the proposed development is to redevelop a open field site and create a small community in a sustainable location that will be a desirable place to live.

“The site is well positioned in terms of amenities and access to public transport which will all support this new development.

“The one-, two- and three-bedroom properties will complement the current demographics and assist the current housing market.

“The scheme will add value to the area in respect of architecture and social well being.”