Objections to low cost homes plan near busy roundabout

The silver-studded blue butterfly

Shropshire Council is being recommended to grant planning permission for the scheme submitted by Gleeson Homes, at its north planning committee on November 10.

The plans are for 48 homes on land off Golf House Lane near to the junction of the A41 and the A49.

They have brought objections including a 120 signature petition and 20 letters.

Natural England said that site was close to the Prees Heath site of special scientific interest which in of national importance for the rare, Silver-studded blue butterfly.

It is also a breeding area for Skylarks with dog walkers already urged to keep their animals on short leads during the nesting season.

Whitchurch Rural Parish council says that the site is too close to two main trunk roads and very poor access into Tilstock village from Prees Heath.

"There is no pedestrian footway for children to walk to school or to reach the recreation facilities," the council says.

"The weekend traffic on these routes is extremely busy, particularly on a Friday evening. There is an enormous 'bike' event every Thursday evening in Prees Heath where hundreds of motorcyclists meet. Large articulated lorries use the car parking facilities at the roundabout overnight and many have noisy refrigeration units running all night."

"The businesses that depend on these uses have been in situ for about 50 years and the Parish Council is determined to protect them."

A report to councillors from planning officers says that the developer has a reputation for building low cost homes for those normally unable to get onto the housing ladder.

"Although the proposed development will provide an increase over and above the housing allocation for Prees Heath this is balanced against the real opportunity to provide a significant increase in affordable and low-cost home ownership within the Whitchurch rural area. The open market dwellings will be modestly priced and bridge the gap between the much larger and more expense detached properties which have been built within the settlement and local area over the recent years."