Serious crash involving milk tanker closes north Shropshire road

The A41 near Prees is closed following a crash in Sandford, between Tern Hill and Prees Heath, at about 2.30am today.

It is understood that the crash involved a milk tanker and another vehicle. The Environment Agency, which also attended, reported that the tanker left the road at Sandford and went into the Bailey Brook.

Several fire crews, ambulances and police officers attended the scene of the crash. Firefighters used cutting and spreading equipment to gain access to the vehicles.

The A41 through Sandford, where the crash happened early this morning. Photo: Google Maps

Market Drayton's fire crew said: "At 7:21 hours on Saturday our 4x4 Incident Support Unit (ISU) was mobilised on relief duties to the the A41 at Sandford.

"A serious road traffic collision occurred at this location at 2:41 hours.

"The road remains closed at this time, diversions are in place, please do not pass road closed signs, you will not be able to get through."