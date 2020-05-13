Carbon neutral hotel planned between Whitchurch and Market Drayton

India-based Eco Hotels has unveiled plans for its first UK destination, as part of its aspirations to grow the brand worldwide.

The site lies just off the main route between Whitchurch and Market Drayton, on a triangular piece of land between the A41, B5065 and Green Lane, two miles from Prees.

A planning application submitted to Shropshire Council says the hotel will be three storeys high and will be accompanied by a small retail unit.

Base Architects, agent to the hotel chain, says in a design and access statement that the scheme will generate tourism and boost the area’s economy as well as creating employment for local people.

It says: “Due to the site’s location, this scheme will become an ideal place for professionals and visiting families to utilise.

“The proposal looks to allocate space for retail which will further create employment on site supplemented by the trade of the Eco Hotel.

“The wider community from the site will benefit from the growth in footfall to the area as it creates stable economic development.”

The statement says the sustainable design will make use of renewable energy, ensuring the hotel remains carbon neutral for its lifetime as well as during the construction phase.

It concludes: “The proposed development would be a considerable boost to the local economy and a positive development beneficial to the local community, notably in terms of employment opportunities while making use of a brownfield site.

“It would also create a ‘sense of place’ in providing a location creating linkage to the surrounding, larger towns and promote tourism and connections between visitors and Shropshire’s natural, cultural and historic environment.

“We believe that the proposal offers a facility which is not currently available in the immediate surrounding area, and can deliver a high quality, sustainable destination whilst also promoting tourism to the area.”