Shropshire man's plane crash death was accidental rules coroner

Alan Simpson, 72, from Prees, died in the crash on May 1, 2019, at 7.23am, when the aircraft he was passenger in collided with a snow-covered hill located 35 miles southeast of Makkovik Airport, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Mr Simpson, who had been flying for more than 35 years, had bought the M350 Piper light aircraft with another person and they had hired a pilot – a British national living in Belgium at the time – to fly it back to the UK.

The pair had been flying from Goose Bay Airport, in Newfoundland and Labrador, to Narsarsuaq Airport in Greenland when the crash happened.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, John Ellery, said: "The ferry pilot, who was the pilot in command, occupied the left seat while the deceased occupied the right seat.

"The aircraft climbed to 2,000 feet above sea level and proceeded on a direct track to destination. The altitude and heading did not change significantly along the route therefore it is likely that the autopilot was engaged.

"At 08:16 the aircraft collided a snow-covered hill 2,200 feet in elevation located 35 nautical miles South East of Makkovik Airport, Newfoundland and Labrador."

Mr Ellery ruled it was an accidental death.