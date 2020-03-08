Menu

Stable block destroyed by fire

By Dominic Robertson | Prees | News | Published:

A stable block was completely destroyed by a fire, according to fire officials.

The fire took place in the Whixhall area

The fire took place in the Whixhall area at around 2.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service had been called to attend the blaze and sent two crews from Prees and Wem.

An update on the fire service's incident log said: "This incident involved a stable block alight. No animals involved.

"Fire involved stable block destroyed by fire. Fire crews extinguished using two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus."

