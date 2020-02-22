Marina open day in Shropshire

Anglo Welsh is hosting open days at four of its narrowboat hire bases, offering people the chance to try canal boating for free, including Whixall on the Prees Branch of the Llangollen Canal in Shropshire.

The event will be held on March 28, from10am to 4pm.

Vistors will have the chance to take a free trip on a skippered day boat, and to find out more about canal boat holidays.

Emma Lovell, bookings manager for Anglo Welsh, explains: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our open days to enjoy spending time by the water and a free taster session on aboard one of our newly repainted day boats.

“Research shows that people feel happier and more relaxed by the water, so a day afloat on Britain’s beautiful inland waterways is a great way to spend time with friends or family, enjoying stretches of beautiful countryside and a pub lunch or picnic along the way.

She said that, as well as finding out more about our day boats, visitors to the open day could look around some of the holiday hire boats.

"No booking is required. Trips will be allocated on a first come, first served basis."

For more information visit www.anglowelsh.co.uk.

Anglo Welsh, which this year celebrates its 55th anniversary, is one of the largest canal boat hire operators in the UK offering over 160 canal boats for hire from 11 bases across England and Wales, with accommodation for between 2 and 12 people.